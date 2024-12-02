Why The Agency Starring Michael Fassbender Is Set In Recent History Of 2023? Learn Here

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Agency.

The Agency is one of the latest series that puts you in a state of high intrigue. It is a show that depicts the events of a political thriller; however, for certain reasons, The Agency takes place in April 2023.

The series that stars Michael Fassbender has a solid backdrop, but still, many are confused over why the sequence in the show happens in the past.

Well, looking at the current and real situations in the world and comparing them to those of the series, this move made by the team behind The Agency seems fair.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter last month, director and executive producer Joe Wright stated that when the team was coming up with the U.S. version of the series of a near decade-old show, “events kept on overtaking us.”

For those who do not know, The Agency is a remake of the French series Le Bureau des Legends.

Talking to the outlet at The Agency‘s New York premiere, Wright went on to explain that the team soon realized that they had to be crucial while choosing the timeline and “plant our pin somewhere, so we went for April 2023.”

Another reason that makes this move a clever one is because of its geopolitical backdrop, which is related to Sudan.

The series is set before the real-life attack in Khartoum. If it were to take place in the present day, the storyline would have been drastically altered.

“One of our characters goes to Khartoum to be a lecturer there,” the director continued. He then explained that if the event had taken place in September 2023, it would have made no sense, as “there was no university left.”

Meanwhile, to give the series an even real-life feel, Fassbender and co-star Saura Lightfoot-Leon learned a lot of things from real CIA agents, understanding their strategy to bring out their best undercover characters.

While Saura Lightfoot-Leon plays the role of young agent trainee Danny, The Agency stars Michael Fassbender as a mysterious character, Martian.

You can even catch Richard Gere alongside other great actors such as Jeffrey Wright, Katherine Waterson, Jodie Turner-Smith, and more in the series.

Joe Wright has worked on the first two episodes of the aforementioned series.

Watch The Agency on Paramount+.

