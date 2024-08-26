Alien: Covenant Ending Explained: What Happens with David and Walter? Let's Find Out

Alien: Covenant, directed by Ridley Scott, is one of the most thrilling additions to the iconic Alien franchise. When it was released, fans were excited to see how it would continue the story from the 2012 prequel, Prometheus. The film is set in 2104 and follows the crew of the spaceship Covenant as they travel to a new world they hope to colonize.

As they explore a perfect-looking new planet, they face many dangers that challenge their survival. The movie started as an exploration but it quickly turned very dangerous. Soon, the crew finds out that they are not alone on the planet. Let’s take a closer look at the film’s ending and the major twists in between that make it very intriguing.

The story of Alien: Covenant unfolds

The film starts with the colony ship Covenant traveling through space. It carries 2,000 colonists in stasis and 1,140 human embryos in cold storage. The crew faces several problems when a disaster damages the ship. That disaster kills the captain while he is in cryosleep. The new captain, Christopher Oram, decides to investigate a signal from a nearby planet. Even though the ship’s mission is to head to a different planet, called Auriga 6, he chooses to explore the signal instead.

David’s deceptive role

As they explore this new world, they find David, an android introduced in Prometheus. They thought he was dead but turns out that he is actually alive and is the cunning antagonist. David has been hiding on the planet, using a mysterious black gooey for cruel experiments. That black gooey can both create and destroy life. David uses it to make deadly alien creatures, which is part of his sinister plan.

When the crew meets David on the planet, they initially see him as a savior. But David has an evil agenda. He plans to create the perfect lifeform. He has been working on this vision through his experiments. His ultimate goal is to use the alien species in his grand design. He even killed Elizabeth Shaw, to advance his experiments. By the end of the film, it’s revealed that David has secretly replaced Walter and is now board the Covenant.

The twist: David vs. Walter

In Alien: Covenant, Michael Fassbender plays both androids, David and Walter. Walter is a newer model, meant to be kinder than David. However, there’s a shocking twist: David, disguised as Walter, takes over the Covenant.

Throughout the movie, David pretends to be Walter and manipulates the crew, including Daniels. They unknowingly fall into his trap. By the end, it’s clear that David’s goal is not just to survive but to create a perfect lifeform. His experiments have led to the creation of the xenomorph. Xenomorph is the iconic alien of the franchise.

The film’s conclusion

David wants to create a species better than humans. He doesn’t care about human life and believes the xenomorphs are perfect. He dislikes both humans and Engineers (the creators from Prometheus) and uses the black gooey experiment to create new alien life forms. The movie ends with David tricking the crew by pretending to be Walter and boarding the Covenant.

As Daniels lies helpless in cryosleep, David prepares to continue his experiments with the xenomorph embryos. The film ends with David becoming the central figure in the franchise’s future. His actions pave the way for further exploration of the Alien universe. David’s desire for perfection and his tricky behavior set up more horror and mystery to come.

Behind the scenes

The film was directed and produced by Ridley Scott. The story was developed by Jack Pagelin and Michael Green. John Logan and Dante Harper wrote the screenplay. Pietro Scalia edited the film, while Dariusz Wolski did the cinematography. The cast features Michael Fassbender as David and Walter, Katherine Waterston as Daniels, and Billy Crudup as Christopher Oram. Along with them Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Amy Seimetz, Carmen Ejogo, Callie Hernandez, Jussie Smollett, and Benjamin Rigby are also part of the film.

