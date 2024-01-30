Why Was Caitlyn Jenner Erased From Son Brandon Jenner's New Reality Show? Report Reveals

Caitlyn Jenner is upset because her son, Brandon Jenner, included her in his new show, At Home With the Jenners, without her permission. The show has been using Caitlyn's name to attract attention, but she didn't know she was part of it until later. Caitlyn didn't like that Brandon used her for promotions and wasn't happy about being in a scene on the show.

Caitlyn Jenner was erased from her son Brandon Jenner's show

To resolve the issue, Caitlyn's lawyers contacted the show's production company, warning them of legal action if they didn't remove her quickly. As a result, she has been removed from all future episodes, and her scenes have been edited out from the ones already shown per TMZ.

This might seem harsh, but it's because Caitlyn is in the middle of renewing her contract with FOX, where she works as a Fox News contributor. With important events like the Olympics and the presidential election coming up, she wants to keep working for the network.

As per TMZ Caitlyn has no ill will towards Brandon's show, but she's upset about how things were handled just to sell it. She wished the best for the show but didn't want her involvement to jeopardize her relationship with FOX.

She also went to Twitter to speak about the news stating, “I have never been more excited working @FoxNews, reaching millions, especially in light of the presidential election and the summer Olympics right around the corner. Reality TV has been in the rearview mirror for a while now. I wish my son nothing but the best for his cooking show!”

Caitlyn Jenner accused of abandoning her son

When someone accused her of abandoning her son in the comments, Jenner responded, “Abandoning? I never joined his show. I have been with Fox for years and plan to continue where my voice can be heard on sports, the Olympics, fairness in sport, the election, and a variety of other issues I am passionate about.”

Caitlyn has no plans to join another reality show on a different network because it could breach her FOX contract. When Caitlyn found out about the situation, she called Brandon to express her anger, and it seemed like Brandon understood, as her parts had been removed from the show.

