Has Cher Been Denied Temporary Conservatorship Over Son Elijah Blue Allman? Find Out Amid Results Of Latest Hearing

This article contains references to substance abuse and drug addiction

Cher's bid for temporary conservatorship over her son Elijah Blue Allman has been denied once more. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Jessica A. Uzcategui, in Monday's hearing, rejected Cher’s request, stating that Allman "has managed his finances," "has an apartment," and "has remained drug free," according to People. These factors were cited by Cher as grounds for the conservatorship.

Cher’s conservatorship request over son Elijah Allman’s estate denied

In the latest court hearing on January 29, which Elijah Allman attended with his estranged wife Mariangela King and his legal team, and Cher attended remotely, the judge denied the 77-year-old singer’s conservatorship request, citing not “enough evidence.”

Judge Jessica A. Uzcategui remarked that Cher’s request for conservatorship is based on “fears” and hypotheticals and “that in and of itself is not basis for the court to appoint a probate conservatorship.”

“I have not seen the evidence to grant a temporary, emergency conservatorship as of today,” Judge Uzcategui ruled per People.

Allman, through his legal representatives, also urged Cher's team to release the withheld financial distributions to him and to continue doing so in the future. Cher’s attorney verified that the trust funds allocated to Allman would be directly distributed to vendors rather than going into Allman’s possession.

Regardless of the abovementioned disappointment, Elijah Allman’s lawyer while standing with his client outside the court premises said, “We are thrilled that the court saw that he does not need a temporary conservatorship. He’s got a lot of support, he’s doing great.”

Elijah Blue Allman’s relief is not yet permanent as the court is slated to hear Cher's conservatorship request again on March 6.

Cher seeks conservatorship over her son’s estate - Legal Breakdown of the case

The Grammy-winning singer had filed an emergency conservatorship request over Elijah Allman's finances in early January, which stems from Allman’s entitlement over trust funds that his late father and legendary singer Gregg Allman set. The legal documents filed by Cher states, “Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from the Trust, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, [Cher] is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah’s life at risk."

Cher in the aforementioned court filing also stated that Elijah Allman’s wife Mariangelea King is not fit to be his conservator because “their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crisis.”

During a hearing on the matter on Jan 5, Allman acknowledged his struggles with addiction while claiming that he is on a path of sobriety and is seeking all the necessary medical care.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with drugs or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

