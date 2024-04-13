Hollywood Reacts To OJ Simpson's Passing as Caitlyn Jenner Does Not Budge From Words

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death and murder.

In a statement by his family on Thursday, it was announced that the infamous celebrity OJ Simpson passed away from cancer on Wednesday. OJ Simpson, who was a former NFL star, and later became known for being on trial for the murder of his then ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in 1994, which was also preceded by the famous car chase. The statement read that OJ “was surrounded by his children and grandchildren” at the time of his passing.

Caitlyn Jenner and some other celebrities reacted to the news

Caitlyn Jenner , who used to be married to Kris Jenner , whose ex husband Rob Kardashian was OJ’s defense attorney during the trial took to X (Formerly Twitter) to post “Good Riddance #OJSimpson,” after the news of his death was publicized. Actress Mia Farrow also expressed her feelings on the same platform, saying, “Thinking of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman – and their families.”

Former basketball player Magic Johnson also took to X to write about the matter, saying, “Cookie and I are praying for O.J. Simpson’s children Arnelle, Aaren, Justin, Jason, and Sydney and his grandchildren following his passing. I know this is a difficult time.” American lawyer and author Jeffrey Toobin 1294670, “The most important thing to remember about OJ Simpson is that he killed Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.”

This goes to show that even though he was acquitted in the case, many people believe that OJ Simpson was actually guilty. The sentiment also became apparent in David Zucker’s post on Instagram which read, “R.I.P. Nordberg. ‘His acting was a lot like his murdering: He got away with it, but no one believed him.’” Zucker was the director of the two Naked Gun movies that OJ was in, and also attached a snap of Simpson from the movie.

Talk shows also spoke about the death of Simpson

Gloria Allred, the attorney who represented the family of Nicole Brown Simpson during the murder trial spoke to New York’s local ABC station and told the public to take time to remember the victims and to not mourn for Simpson. “Of course I immediately feel sorry for his children. O.J. Simpson did kill Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman, may they rest in peace,” she said. She also continued, "I feel that the system failed Nicole Brown Simpson and failed battered women everywhere. I don't mourn for O.J. Simpson, I do mourn for Nicole Brown Simpson and her family and they should be remembered." She also added, "What was important was that there was some form of justice in the civil justice system that found that he was in fact liable for her wrongful death and the wrongful death of Ronald Goldman.”

Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Sunny Hostin discussed the death of OJ Simpson on Thursday’s episode of The View. After Whoopi Goldberg shared the news, Hostin commented that this case was the reason that she became a prosecutor in the first place as she felt that the real tragedy of the case was the injustice. Griffin on the other hand, remembered that she was only five when the infamous televised car-chase happened and she remembers watching it. Griffin also said, “I hope it gives some peace to the family of the victims. I agree it was a miscarriage of justice. I hope it helps them to find peace.” Jimmy Fallon also commented on OJ’s death during the Thursday episode of The Tonight Show where he said, “As we speak, someone is trying to write the most impossible eulogy of all time.”

