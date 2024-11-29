Wicked Original Author Could 'Hardly Recognize' Her Book After Watching Latest Film Adaptation; Full REACTION Here

Wicked, starring Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, and many others, has been making headlines since its release on November 22. Now, the latest movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical has earned original author Gregory Maguire's stamp of approval, whose book the 2003 stage musical was based on.

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Maguire shared his thoughts on the film and said, "I hardly recognize it as my book anymore." The author further praised the fact that the movie turned out to be "far better than it has any right to be." He particularly enjoyed Erivo’s portrayal of the anomaly green-skinned witch Elphaba.

According to Maguire, the actress managed to showcase the core of the "sharp, opinionated, and powerful" nature of the character. “But she's also lovely, and that is a very interesting conundrum. I look at her performance with awe, thinking, 'How could you carry it out?'" the author added.

Wicked musical brought back nostalgia in theaters! Fans have been raving about the film, praising Erivo’s performance and singing along to the iconic musical numbers. However, the gesture prompted outrage on social media, where people claimed that the antics were a sign of misconduct that could cause disruption and disturbance to others.

The musical follows Elphaba (Erivo), a witch misunderstood because of her green skin. When she enters the Shiz University in the Land of Oz, she forms a unique bond with her bully-turned-friend Glinda (Grande), the most popular girl in the university. “After an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads,” says the official synopsis.

While filming Wicked, which centers around the blooming friendship of the two witches, Erivo and the Thank You, Next got close to one another. “She is a lovely, lovely person. We have a really great relationship currently, and it’s just growing and growing, and we’re having a great time," the actress said about Grande in an interview with Elle UK.

Wicked, starring Erivo, Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Peter Dinklage, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, and others, is available in theaters.