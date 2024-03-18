Will Kate Middleton Take Part In Royal Family's Easter Walk? Here's What Sources Have To Say

The public eye hasn't seen Princess Kate for a while now. It's been three months since she underwent a planned medical procedure, about which Kensington Palace has been releasing information only on a need-to-know basis.

Easter is just around the corner, and the public is eager to know about her presence. Will she be joining the royal gathering, or will she continue to recover in private? Here's what the sources have to say.

Kate Middleton and the Royal Easter Tradition

It was in the month of January when the Princess of Wales had undergone a planned abdominal surgery. The 42-year-old royal has since not stepped out and continues to stay indoors.

Following Kate Middleton's abdominal operation, Kensington Palace issued a statement that they would only provide "significant updates" related to her health. However, the easter season is almost home and fans have started questioning her whereabouts.

Although a few sources suggest that the princess, Kate Middleton could take part in the traditional walk of the Royal Family on Easter Sunday, Middleton's rep reiterated, "Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands."

This above statement was issued at the end of February, while in January after the operation, Kensington Palace stated on the palace's official X account, "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Kate Middleton and the scrutiny

In March, a photo was released of the Princess of Wales that showed her sitting with her three children. In the picture, one could see Kate Middleton along with Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

However, the photo was later found to be manipulated and a public statement was issued by Middleton.

The post via the official Prince and Princess of Wales account on X (formerly Twitter) read, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing."

Speaking of the Easter tradition the Royal family follows, Middleton and the 41-year-old Prince are known to enjoy part of their day with the family at a church service in St George's Chapel.

The tradition, though, is often snapped by photographers as the royals go for a walk during their intimate family gathering. The media has a habit of sharing the pictures from the royal excursion, like they did last year when King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla were present.