Kate Middleton To Discuss Her Health Next Month Amid Alleged Photoshop Controversy? Source Says Princess And Prince William 'Shaken' By Backlash

According to a source, the Prince and Princess of Wales are hurt and shaken after the Mother’s Day photo backlash and the royal marriage in question. It all started when Kate Middleton posted a picture of her with her children on Mother’s Day after months of missing public duty due to her abdomen surgery. Rather than being pleased to hear from the Princess, the netizens pointed out her missing engagement ring and seemingly altered image.

The British media has since called the Palace an unreliable source after it refused the release the original picture, which was supposedly taken two days before the post. The lack of clarity from the royal family has led to more speculation and controversy. The royal insiders have finally spoken to The Times of London to share the other side of the narrative. It says that the royal couple is “shaken and devastated” over the backlash.

Kate Middleton will address the public soon

The Princess of Wales, who is still recovering from her surgery, will address the public sooner rather than later and talk about her health, says the source. “They are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public and I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements. If she was going to do it, that’s how she would do it,” says the insider.

It further notified the media that it might happen when the prince and princess felt ready. “They will want to be clear and more open, but they’ll do it when they feel ready. I would expect that to be her instinct and it will be her call. They’re not going to be rushed.” Although the people of England are eager to see Kate back in public duties, it’s best to give her the time and space.

A new picture of the family is to be released soon

As part of the royal family tradition, a new picture is released on celebratory occasions like birthdays. Kate and William will release a new picture on their son Louise’s sixth birthday on April 23. The source says that this time, she will seek the help of professional photographers instead of clicking it herself.

Amidst scrutiny against Kate on social media, her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, has joined Instagram for the first time since her marriage to Prince Harry. Was this an intentional PR move or simply a coincidence? No one would know!