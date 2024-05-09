My Dress-Up Darling Chapter 103 will be released next week. In Chapter 102 of My Dress-Up Darling, Marin’s dad, Masumi, finds out about her viral Haniel cosplay.

My Dress-Up Darling is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Shinichi Fukuda. It began serialization in Square Enix's Young Gangan in January 2018, and has been compiled into twelve volumes as of September 2023. The anime television series adaptation produced by CloverWorks aired from January to March 2022. By October 2023, the manga had 10 million copies in circulation.

My Dress-Up Darling Chapter 103: release date and where to read

Acording to Wiki, chapter 103 of My Dress-Up Darling will be released on Friday, May 17, 2024. The manga releases new chapters on a monthly basis, however the author is known to take occasional breaks from time to time. The title of Chapter 103 of the manga, which will probably be part of the 13th volume, is still unknown as of the time of writing, but we will update the article as soon as the information is released.

Here is the release time of the 103rd chapter according to various time zones:

Japan Standard Time (JST): 00:00 (May 17, 2024)

Pacific Time (PT) – 8:00 a.m (May 17, 2024)

Central Time (CT) – 10:00 a.m (May 17, 2024)

Eastern Time (ET) – 11:00 a.m (May 17, 2024)

United Kingdom (GMT) – 04:00 p.m (May 17, 2024)

Central Europe (CET) – 05:00 p.m (May 17, 2024)

At this time, it’s unknown how many chapters ‘My Dress-Up Darling’ will have in total. The latest chapters of My Dress-Up Darling can be read on Amazon. Several other online retailers, such as Barnes & Noble, also have them in their stock.

What happened in My Dress-Up Darling Chapter 102?

The story follows Wakana Gojo's passion for crafting hina dolls causes him to hide his interests due to social trauma. However, when his beautiful and popular classmate Marin Kitagawa discovers his talent, she sees beyond his apparent idiosyncrasies and encourages him to create cosplay costumes. With Marin's support, Wakana steps out of his seclusion and begins to gain confidence. Working together, they create unique and beautiful costumes showcasing their talents and true selves.

In Chapter 102 of My Dress-Up Darling, Marin’s dad, Masumi, finds out about her viral Haniel cosplay. Marin tries to explain what going viral means since Masumi doesn’t really get it. Meanwhile, her friends Miyako and Suzuka are impressed by Marin’s sudden popularity in their group chat. As Marin and Masumi go to the shrines, Marin tells him that she’s been asked by an agent to become a full-time cosplayer.

Masumi gives her his backing. But Masumi gets upset when he finds out that Marin’s friend, Wakana, is the one who made her detailed costumes. He worries that Marin might be taking advantage of Wakana. When they visit the Gojo’s, Masumi says sorry to Wakana, thinking Marin used him unfairly.

But Wakana tells Masumi that he helped because he wanted to and got paid for his work. This leads to an argument between Masumi and Marin. Masumi keeps talking about how great Wakana’s work is, which makes Wakana feel embarrassed. Masumi gets really frustrated when he finds out that Marin has been having meals with the Gojo family.

After they eat, Masumi thanks Wakana and invites him to the shrine, but Wakana says no, thinking Masumi is worried about his diet. As they leave, Masumi tells Wakana to look after Marin, but Wakana misunderstands and thinks Masumi wants him to take care of her food. Now, it’ll be exciting to see what happens in next in My Dress-Up Darling Chapter 103.

What to expect from My Dress-Up Darling Chapter 103?

In Chapter 103 of My Dress-Up Darling, Masumi might contemplate his actions and trie to understand Marin's love for cosplay. He apologizes to Wakana for his kindness and expresses gratitude for his hard work. Marin contemplates her father's differences and aims to improve their relationship.

At the same time, Wakana might keep showing how forgiving he is, maybe teaching Masumi about why it’s important to support Marin’s creativity. While they’re at the shrine, Masumi could start a deep talk with Marin, saying sorry for not getting her at first and promising to always back her dreams. This could bring them closer and help them see each other’s uniqueness in a new light.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

