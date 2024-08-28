Will Smith Returns to Music, Collaborating with Artists Like David Bisbal; Learn More

Socially, the likeness of Will Smith is often associated with the mass entertainment industry. He recently remarked that he would like to come out of retirement and get back into the music industry again after quite some time. This year, he had a new release with a new sound—in fact, his first music after 2017's EDM song Get Lit. The granting of partial press was owing to his Grammys, Win Smith. The first gospel rap album in Smith's career since Lost and Found. He has not been working alone on both albums; he has been doing the albums with Spins and other artists like David Bisbal.

This time, according to Netflix Junkie, American actor Will Smith and Spanish singer David Bisbal worked together on a special mission to ‘test’ the new track Work of Art. In the making of songs, Will Smith also experiences how his works will perform during the Car Test. This is something interesting in all the music production, and it comprises how a particular song sounds clutch in a car.

However, in the course of their session, Bisbal shocked Smith by freestyle singing. Smith was very enthusiastic and kept on saying, “I need that! I need that!” Because of this, it forced Smith to call Bisbal to feature in the remix of one of the songs in his album. Somebody still remembers Bisbal’s saying that it was a great pleasure for him to work with Smith and it was his long-cherished dream.

Work of Art is a single released by Smith last month and taken from his next studio album. The song also included Jaden Smith, Smith's son and the singer Russ. Car testing sessions with Russ allowed Smith to let us in on some information about his new album; it was clear that this man has been very much into this work.

In February, Will Smith was the first to give the hint of the new musical work. Later, he said that he had completed the work on the album in the process of a car test with Russ. Smith was not surprised as it was revealed that he had spent the previous year and a half on this album. He called it the most intimate and strongest music he has ever created. He also let slip the working title, Dance in your darkest hours.

There is no doubt that this will be the name of a winter fresh album when this name has already been incorporated within an Instagram page and website. The fans can't wait for this new stage in Will Smith's music, who has sold millions of records and contains a new title and record albums, and of course the possible cooperation with David Bisbal is on the cards.