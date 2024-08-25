What Did Will Smith Gift to the Entire Cast of Fresh Prince in the Final Season? Tatyana Ali Reveals

Tatyana Ali considers her Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-stars like family.

In an interview with PEOPLE about her brand Baby Yams, which features handmade baby quilts and donates all profits to support Black and Indigenous midwives and doulas, the 45-year-old actress shares that her favourite memories from the show are of laughing with her castmates.

Ali, who portrayed Ashley Banks on the NBC sitcom from 1990 to 1996, remembers how, in the last season, Golden Globe awardee Will Smith expanded his dressing room by knocking down a wall to create a larger, more inviting space.

Tatyana Ali shared that the cast noticed the new room early that year and thought it was amazing. As a gift for the final season, Will Smith introduced them to his designer and told them they could work with him to design their own dressing rooms.

The gift included all the furniture, and Ali mentioned that she still uses it today. She revealed that she’s sitting on that couch in her living room, looking at two chairs from that dressing room. Although she’s reupholstered the couch, it remains part of her home furniture.

Ali explained that the memories were more about the feelings than the material things.

She said that They just had so much fun. It was an amazing place to grow up. She knows this isn’t the case for everyone, especially not for every child actor. But for her, it was a very supportive environment. They’re like family to her, and she loves them.

The '90s were a vibrant time for Ali, who was thriving with Fresh Prince and pursuing her music career. She hopes for a revival of the era's joyful music, which she misses.

Ali reminisces about the '90s music's happiness and wishes it would return more strongly.

Today, she balances her work with her commitment to Black maternal and family health. She is thrilled to see her Baby Yams quilts come to life, calling it a dream come true.

Ali has been an advocate for Black maternal health for nearly five years, inspired by her experiences during her children’s births and her prior support for organizations helping Black girls.

Ali has teamed up with She’s Good, an online health platform for Black women.

She explains that part of the journey involves finding reliable health information, given the issues within the health system. Black women often seek answers through various sources like parks, social media, or community connections.

Ali appreciates that Group Black is creating a space tailored to their needs and includes giving back and supporting existing grassroots organizations. She finds this approach very impactful and aligns perfectly with her own values.

