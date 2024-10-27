Will Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock Return To The Venom Franchise After The Last Dance? Here's All We Know

Venom: The Last Dance marks the end of the Venom trilogy and also Tom Hardy’s character of Eddie Brock. However, the Marvel movie, just like the other ones, contains a post-credit scene, making the fans wonder if Hardy will return to the MCU anytime soon again.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to the audience that the franchise returns with another movie, as the storyline of the latest release focuses on building up the future prospects rather than developing Brock’s character as Venom.

Moreover, the cast members like Juno Temple stepping into the Marvel world, though to replace the previous leading lady, still give out hope to fans that the story is not ending just yet.

As the climax of the movie nears, the fans get to see intense fight scenes between Brock/Venom and Xenophage, a creature sent out by Knull to bring the Codex to him. After a series of explosions and other crucial fight moments, Brock is seen to be settled in Manhattan, recalling his good days with Venom.

Apart from the post-credit scene, a mid-credit scene too keeps the audience hooked on the plot ahead, if at all the makers plan on going ahead with the franchise without the hero. As per the midcredits, Knull looks straight into the camera for the first time and claims that Venom’s defeat has set him free from the imprisonment.

In the scene, Knull says, “Your champion has fallen. Your planets will be mine. The King in Black is awake. I will kill your world. Everyone will burn, and you will watch.”

According to the fan theories, Knull might have been the big bad of The Last Dance, but with the buildup for the future, uncertainty remains. The creators too, however, have not completely scraped off the theories leading the fans to wonder that a Marvel/Sony creation might soon be in the works again.

Meanwhile, Venom: The Last Dance is directed by Kelly Marcel, and for the plot, the synopsis of the film reads, “Eddie Brock and Venom must make a devastating decision as they're pursued by a mysterious military man.” The movie is available to watch in theaters.

