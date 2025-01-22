Will Trent Season 3, Episode 3 Recap: What’s Next in Will and Angie’s Relationship?

Warning: The following story contains major spoilers about Will Trent Season 3 Episode 3, Find a New Pond.

Will Trent’s Season 2 gave the audience a very slow-paced storyline centered around Angie Polaski, played by Erika Christensen. However, the latest season has introduced a great storyline. Season 3, Episode 3 of Will Trent, which aired on January 21, gave Angie Polaski a new solo case that may be complex but is a great opportunity for her character.

Meanwhile, the sad part is that the audience won't be able to see her reconcile with Will Trent —portrayed on screen by Ramón Rodríguez—anytime soon.

In the latest episode, titled Find a New Pond, Will, Faith, Amanda, and the GBI MVPs are seen investigating the poisoning of a major banking family.

However, the best part begins when Angie starts investigating and discovers a dead body on a golf course. While this initially turns out to be a dead swan, what shocks her is finding a human finger in the bird's mouth. Angie then contacts Alma, a member of the Waldorf Estates and the mother of a swan lover.

As the case slowly unfolds, we see Angie and Will meeting again. However, in the episode, Angie states that a reunion with Will depends entirely on how much they have to work together in their professional lives.

Meanwhile, Will makes a direct statement, saying he is not interested in pursuing a romantic relationship with Angie in the future.

For those who have been hoping for positive news about Angie and Will’s future romantic relationship, the episode ends on a rather sad note. Episode 3 of Season 3 gives fans a clear reason to stop expecting a future where Angie and Will are together.

