ABC Fall Premieres: Abbott Elementary, Grey's Anatomy, Golden Bachelorette, Ryan Murphy's Doctor Odyssey And More

ABC is preparing for fall with a mix of returning favorites and new series. Here's a preview of what's coming to your screens this season.

Returning favorites lead the lineup

ABC's fall schedule features the return of popular series as per Deadline. The veteran drama 9-1-1 begins its eighth season, while Grey's Anatomy begins its 21st season on Thursday, September 26. Quinta Brunson's Emmy-winning sitcom Abbott Elementary will premiere its fourth season on Wednesday, October 9 at 9:30 p.m.

Pat Sajak's game show hosting career will end with the fifth season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, which premieres at 8 p.m. on Monday, October 7. After that, Elizabeth Banks returns to host Season 6 of Press Your Luck at 9 p.m.

ABC will also relaunch long-running favorites such as 20/20, which will begin its 47th season at 9 p.m. on Friday, September 20, and America's Funniest Home Videos, which will begin its 35th season at 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 29. Shark Tank will premiere its 16th season at 8 p.m. on Friday, October 18.

Exciting new series debut

This fall, ABC will debut four new series. Ryan Murphy's drama Doctor Odyssey, starring Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson, premieres on Thursday, September 26 at 9 p.m. Kaitlin Olson stars in Drew Goddard's new drama, High Potential, which premieres on Tuesday, September 17 at 10 p.m.

The Golden Bachelorette, an unscripted series, will premiere on Wednesday, September 18, at 8 p.m. In addition, the ABC News Studios docuseries Scamanda will premiere on Wednesday, October 9, at 10 p.m.

Sports and specials round out the schedule

Monday Night Football returns for its 55th season, beginning on September 9 with the San Francisco 49ers taking on the New York Jets. This season, certain games will air on ABC, while others will be broadcast on ESPN.

The Wonderful World of Disney returns on Sunday, September 29, at 8 p.m., with the world television premiere of the live-action film The Little Mermaid.

Midseason premieres and streaming options

Several popular series will return midseason. The Rookie and Will Trent will have new seasons, as will the final season of the comedy The Conners. Reality shows such as American Idol, The Bachelor, Celebrity Jeopardy!, What Would You Do?, and the revived Extreme Makeover: Home Edition will return in the midseason, with dates to be announced.

ABC's fall programming will be available for streaming on Hulu the following day. Additionally, Dancing with the Stars will be simulcast live on Disney+.

Full fall premiere dates

Below is a complete list of ABC's fall premiere dates (all times PT/ET):

Saturday, August 24:

7:30 p.m. – College Football (Season premiere)

Tuesday, September 17:

8 p.m. – Dancing with the Stars (Season 33 premiere)

10 p.m. – High Potential (Series premiere)

Wednesday, September 18:

8 p.m. – The Golden Bachelorette (Series premiere)

Friday, September 20:

9:01 p.m. – 20/20 (Season 47 premiere)

Thursday, September 26:

8 p.m. – 9-1-1 (Season 8 premiere)

9 p.m. – Doctor Odyssey (Series premiere)

10 p.m. – Grey’s Anatomy (Season 21 premiere)

Sunday, September 29:

7 p.m. – America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 35 premiere)

8:01 p.m. – The Wonderful World of Disney (Season premiere)

Monday, October 7:

8 p.m. – Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 5 premiere)

9 p.m. – Press Your Luck (Season 6 premiere)

Wednesday, October 9:

9:30 p.m. – Abbott Elementary (Season 4 premiere)

10:02 p.m. – Scamanda (Series premiere)

Friday, October 18:

8 p.m. – Shark Tank (Season 16 premiere)

