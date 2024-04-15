Wilmer Valderrama Says 'The Darker The Case, The Funnier The Set' Becomes on NCIS

Wilmer Valderrama stars in the show NCIS which is about to complete 1000 episodes. The show has been airing since 2003 and is a fan favorite. Wilmer opened up about playing the part of Nicholas on the show. The actor opened by saying how it has been an “honor” to be on the show. He added that even after 1000 episodes, the never loses its magic.

Wilmer Valderrama talks about the fun on set

Wilmer Valderrama opened up about being a part of the hit show NCIS. NCIS has been airing since 2003 and recently completed its 1000 episodes on April 15. In an interview with People, the actor spoke about his experience being a part of the show. Wilmer spoke about how the most fun part of working on set was working with the people who “love what they do.” He also revealed that the cast of the show had a “blast” while filming. "The funny thing is that the darker the case, the funnier the set. We laugh our asses off. And it doesn’t hurt that the world comes along and enjoys it with us."

Wilmer Valderrama talks about being on NCIS

In an interview with People, the actor revealed, "It’s been such an honor to contribute to a show that knows itself and continues to listen to its fans." He added that the show is doing its best to keep up with the times by constantly evolving. "We work hard on making sure the show continues to evolve with the times and never loses its magic," he explained. The actor joined the show in season 14 and has been a part since 2016. Valderamma plays the part of Nick Torres on the show. Nick is an agent in the NCIS who puts the bad guys away.

NCIS is currently on Season 21 and the show has had several spin-offs. In 2009. NCIS: Los Angeles premiered. NCIS: New Orleans in 2014 and Hawaii in 2021. The most recent spinoff of the show was NCIS: Sydney which premiered in 2023. NCIS will complete its 1000-episode on April 15, Monday.

