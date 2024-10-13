‘Would Be Very Meaningful’: Finn Wolfhard Reveals The Props He’d Like To Steal From Stranger Things Set

Finn Wolfhard is preparing to say goodbye to Stranger Things as he enters the filming of the fifth season of the Netflix show. In conversation with People Magazine, the actor reveals the one thing he would like to take away from the sets of the sci-fi series ahead of the show coming to an end. Wolfhard has been one of the constant characters of Stranger Things, playing Mike Wheeler.

While talking to the media portal, the actor claimed that he would want to take a small piece of Dungeons and Dragons that he slammed on the table in the first season. The young Hollywood star stated that while it is not something huge, it holds a lot of value for him.

Moreover, Wolfhard, who recently collaborated with Rings, shared that he would not want to stop there and would move on to bikes. Elaborating, he said, "And then obviously the bikes. The bikes are amazing.”

As for Stranger Things, the Netflix series follows the story of a group of teens who face multiple challenges fighting supernatural powers and government plots.

Meanwhile, the makers have not yet released the plot details for the upcoming and final season, but it is expected that the Hawkins kids will fight the evil of Vecna, played by Jamie Campbell Bower after the Upside Down takes over their town.

For the cast members of season 5, Wolfhard will be joined by Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Jamie Campbell Bower, Brett Gelman, David Harbour and Winona Ryder.

Last year, the streaming platform also announced that Linda Hamilton would join the cast for the show's final episodes.

Netflix previously announced that the production of the fifth season of Stranger Things has officially begun, and recently, the 21-year-old actor revealed that they have almost completed the shooting of the new episodes.

Wolfhard said, "It's going great, and it has been unbelievable. It's been extraordinary.” He added, "I mean, being able to just be with everyone knowing it is the last season has been really great, but it's pretty surreal."

Ahead of Stranger Things season 5, Finn Wolfhard will appear in the Saturday Night movie, playing an NBC Page.

