Saturday Night Star Finn Wolfhard Reflects On What His Dream SNL Gig Would Look Like: ‘I Think It Would Be Fun To...’

Finn Wolfhard opens up about his dream to step on the Saturday Night Live stage ahead of playing a part in the Saturday Night film. In conversation with People Magazine, the actor reflected on his role and also detailed his dream debut on the comedy sketch show.

Sharing the details, the actor claimed that if given a chance, one moment he would recreate would be of the Underground Rock Festival sketch that is known for its rapping skills.

While sitting for an interview with the media portal, the actor mentioned, "They were hosts of this terrible metal festival, and they would do themed commercials announcing the lineup.”

He further added, "I was watching that recently and I thought it was so funny because it's just an excuse to basically name a bunch of random bands. I think that sketch would be really funny to bring back."

Meanwhile for one guest he would like to be present during his gig, is the Indie rock band or the 90s alt band. As for the Stranger Things star’s role in the Saturday Night film, Wolfhard will play the role of NBC Page, while the film is directed by Jason Reitman.

Alongside Wolfhard, Gabriel LaBelle plays SNL creator Lorne Michaels in the film, which also stars Dylan O'Brien as Dan Aykroyd, Cory Michael Smith as Chevy Chase, and Lamorne Morris as Garrett Morris. Ella Hunt plays Gilda Radner, Emily Fairn plays Laraine Newman, Matt Wood plays John Belushi, and Kim Matula plays Jane Curtin in the main cast.

Other actors to have an appearance in the film include Nicholas Podany, Rachel Sennot, Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Braun, Cooper Haufman, and Jon Batiste, among others.

According to the official synopsis of the film, “Full of humor, chaos and the magic of a revolution that almost wasn’t, we count down the minutes in real time until we hear those famous words.”

As for Wolfhard, the actor claimed that for him to be a part of an iconic film is in itself a passion project, and he is quite excited about it. "I'm really proud to be in the scenes that I'm in, and very proud to be a part of a movie like that and to be a part of a cast that is just so great," claims the young actor.

The Saturday Night is available to watch in theaters now.

