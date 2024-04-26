Yash’s new look in short hair for Toxic goes viral; papped as he votes for Lok Sabha Elections

Rocking Star Yash has been in the headlines for quite some time now, thanks to his upcoming big-budget films Toxic and Ramayana. While the actor has completed 40% of the shoot for Geethu Mohandas’s Toxic, he is yet to kickstart Nitesh Tiwani’s Ramayana.

Among all these, a picture featuring him in a different look has started trending on social media platforms. The photo was clicked while Yash was going to cast his vote at Hosakerehalli, Bengaluru.

Notably, several well-known faces from the entertainment industry, including Rakshit Shetty and Kiccha Sudeep, have cast their votes in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

However, Yash’s short hair look for Toxic has caught everyone’s attention.

Yash chops down his long tresse

The 38-year-old’s last two projects in the KGF franchise turned out to be profitable for all the producers. He portrayed Rocky in both films and had to keep his hair long for the role. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

In the latest photos taken at the polling booth, the actor’s long hair was missing as he covered his forehead with a black beanie. His beard style remained almost the same, and he wore a pink shirt and sunglasses.

Advertisement

While Yash and his wife, Radhika Pandit, were surrounded by tight security, the Rambo Straight Forward star spoke with the reporters. He said that there should be little interference from any side in the responsibilities taken up by the government and the public.

Yash even posted a selfie on his official Instagram page along with his wife, Radhika. The duo flaunted their fingers with the voting ink on top and requested everyone to fulfill their civic duty in their respective areas.

Yash has two big projects in line

The Gajakesari star’s fans have been eagerly waiting for his return to the big screen. Considering the response to his last two films, the actor is avoiding any risk so that the results don’t turn out to be underwhelming.

Among his latest collaborations, the first is with Geethu Mohandas for Toxic. The official announcement came out in December last year, and producers have locked a release date of April 2025. This will be followed by Ramayana Part 1, where he will appear as Ravan. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwani, has Ranbir Kapoor as the lead.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Yash signs a big deal for Ramayana as an actor-producer; Gets into an equal partnership