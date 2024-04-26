Busy Philipps Hated Entourage Before Guest Role

Made of Honor actress Busy Philipps, 44, appeared on the Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino podcast on April 23. She discussed her Entourage episode and admitted she wasn't a fan of the series.

Busy Philipps appeared in an Entourage episode titled Dog Day Afternoon during season 3. She played Cheryl, one of the girls Turtle and Johnny Drama Chase attempted to pick up with their dog.

The HBO show aired for eight seasons from 2004 to 2011 and featured Adrian Grenier, Kevin Connolly, Jeremy Piven, and Rex Lee.

Busy Philipps' blunt confession: ‘I f**king hated’ Entourage

Busy Philipps started her podcast confession with Full disclosure. Like, “I f--king hated that show." She recalled feeling pressured to join because of societal expectations regarding attractive women.

Despite her initial dislike for the show, Philipps disclosed that she auditioned for a role a couple of times and remembered the positive reception from the cast.

"I mainly worked with Jerry and Kevin," she shared, adding that she and Ferrara shared a makeout scene, his first in the series.

The White Chicks actress mentioned that the episode was filmed before the introduction of intimacy coordinators on set. She remembered taking Ferrara aside to discuss their kissing scene.

"I recall pulling him aside and saying, Okay. Here's how we'll do this,'" she recounted. "Having done many kissing scenes post-Dawson's Creek, I knew what I was doing. I reassured Jerry. There was nothing to be nervous about. He was really nice about it."

Entourage: Award-winning TV series to box office hit

Entourage won Emmys and Golden Globes during its eight seasons. The show ended in 2011, but the cast returned for a movie in 2015.

"Even after the projects ended, Grenier shared with PEOPLE that the cast stays in touch. "It's like family," he said. "We'll always be connected."

In April 2021, the actor talked about the chance of the series returning or getting another movie.

"I think there's always chatter about it," Grenier said to PEOPLE in 2021. "If it were happening, I'd probably get a call with an offer."

When asked about returning to Entourage, he said, "It depends on the offer." Entourage is available to stream on Max.

