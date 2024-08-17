Yerin Ha To Play Benedict’s Love Interest Sophie Beckett In Bridgerton Season 4; Find Out More

After an exceptionally hit season of Bridgerton, led by Luke Newton and Nichola Coughlan, the show is set to move forward with a love story unfolding in season 4. Earlier, the makers of the Netflix series had mentioned that the season would revolve around the narrative of Benedict Bridgerton.

While the fans had been wondering about who would be cast opposite Luke Thompson, the sources have revealed that Yerin Ha is all set to take up the role of Sophie Beckett in the show. The upcoming season will be based on Julia Quinn’s third novel, An Offer from a Gentleman. Shondaland and Netflix have yet to release an official announcement about the casting.

Meanwhile, according to the logline of the new season of the show, “The fourth season of ‘Bridgerton’ turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”

As per the book by Quinn, Beckett is the Lady in Silver. Sophie is the illegitimate daughter of Earl, who has her with one of his maids. While Beckett has been staying at her father’s house, Earl has not publicly expected her to be his daughter.

Apart from bagging the role in one of the popular Netflix shows, Ha is well known for her role in Paramount+’s series adaptation of the Halo video games. Additionally, the actress has also worked on Australian shows, such as Reef Break, Bad Behavior, Troppo, and Sissy. Ha will also be stepping into the world of Dune, as she has been cast for a prominent role in Dune: Prophecy, which is scheduled to premiere in November 2024.

Speaking of Bridgerton, the show has released three seasons and has been receiving the best reviews from the audience as well as the critics. Moreover, in a recent interview, Jonathan Bailey confirmed that he will be returning to play Anthony Bridgerton in the upcoming season as well. The onscreen couple from the previous season has not yet shared about their presence in the show.

Season 4 of Bridgerton is slated to hit screens in 2026.

