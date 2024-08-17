Who Is Yerin Ha? All We Know About Actress Set To Play Benedict’s Love Interest in Bridgerton Season 4

In the latest set of events, Korean-Australian actress Yerin Ha is all set to play Sophie Beckett, Benedict Bridgerton's love interest, in season 4 of Netflix's mega-hit series Bridgerton. The news was first reported by Variety, which confirmed that Ha will be cast alongside Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton) in a leading role for the show's fourth season, which is based on Julia Quinn's An Offer From A Gentleman (the third book in the Bridgerton novel series).

In Seasons 2 and 3, we witnessed Anthony and Colin Bridgerton’s journey to find their perfect match. Season 4 will focus on the love story of the second-eldest brother, Benedict Bridgerton.

The novel shows how, despite seeing elder and younger brothers happily married, Benedict is vehemently opposed to the idea of matrimony until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball. The Lady in Silver is none other than Sophie Beckett and she is the illegitimate daughter of an earl and was brought up in her father’s house as a maid.

The 29-year-old actress is best known for her role in the Paramount+ science-fiction show Halo, where she played the role of Kwan Ha in both seasons. She is also set to appear in HBO Max's upcoming prequel series Dune: Prophecy, which is expected to release in November. Her other notable projects include the Australian shows Bad Behaviour, Reef Break, Troppo, and the horror feature film Sissy.

An advocate of Asian representation in Hollywood, Ha grew up in Sydney but auditioned for a performing arts school in South Korea when she was 15, after which she pursued her training in the country. She comes from a family of actors and stated once that her family's cinema and theatrical background encouraged her to pick the same route.

The first season of Bridgerton aired in 2020. Season 3 was recently released in two parts and took Netflix by storm, garnering almost 103 million views. Given the massive popularity of the series, it is expected to continue beyond the next season. All three seasons currently rank among the top 10 most-watched English-language TV series on Netflix.

Season 4 is expected to stream on Netflix in 2026.

