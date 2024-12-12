‘Yes, I Will Be…’: Taylor Swift Reacts to Selena Gomez’s Engagement to Benny Blanco and Declares Her Role in Their Wedding

Selena Gomez announced her engagement to Benny Blanco, and wishes have been pouring in for the couple. Taylor Swift, Gomez’s best friend, took to the comments to announce the role she'd play in the wedding under the Same Old Love singer’s engagement post.

On Wednesday, December 11, Gomez shared several cute snaps flaunting her engagement ring on Instagram. Swift expressed her excitement in the comment section and wrote, "Yes, I will be the flower girl."

The post included a close-up picture of the ring, a picture of the Only Murders in the Building actress sitting on a mat with a picnic setup in the middle of a garden—presumably the location where Blanco popped the question—and a visibly gleeful close-up picture of Gomez wearing the ring.

Finally, there was a photo of Blanco embracing her from the back as she showed off her hand. "Forever begins now..." she captioned the post. "Hey wait… that’s my wife," the record producer commented under her post.

The Cruel Summer hitmaker’s excitement is valid, considering she’s been friends with Gomez for decades. Their bond reportedly began in 2008 when Gomez started dating Nick Jonas, and Swift started seeing his brother, Joe Jonas.

However, the Maroon singer wasn’t the only one who congratulated the happy couple. "HONEY!! Congratulations sweet mama!” Jennifer Aniston commented. Lil Nas X expressed his excitement writing, "OMMGGGGG CONGRATSSS AHHH."

Suki Waterhouse congratulated the “beauty” and Cardi B expressed her disbelief over the news writing, "Waiiiitttt hold on” with shocked face and heart emojis. "Ahhhhhhhh yes yes yes!! Best news ever. Couldn’t be more happy for you both,” Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins commented.

Before dating each other, Blanco and Gomez professionally collaborated on the 2019 song I Can’t Get Enough, teaming up with Tainy and J Balvin.

In August 2023, the singer released her song Single Soon produced by Blanco and months later confirmed their relationship by liking fan account posts about them on Instagram. “He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she commented under one of the posts at the time.