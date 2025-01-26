'You Can Do Anything': Lizzo Celebrates Achieving Her Weight Loss Goal, Flaunts Slimmed Down Body In New Pics

Lizzo has been on a weight loss journey and achieved a major milestone! The About Damn Time hitmaker took to Instagram to flaunt her slimmed-down body and celebrate achieving her weight loss goal. “I did it,” she captioned her post.

The Grammy winner revealed that she stepped on a weighing scale and saw a number she hadn’t seen since 2014. The singer concluded her post with a motivational message to her fans and wrote, “Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!”

The post featured Lizzo in a maroon two-piece workout set and a bandana over her head as she took a mirror selfie. In the top left corner, she added a screenshot of what seemed like a weight-tracking app that congratulated her on reaching the target weight.

Another snap featured a zoomed-in look at her body with a screenshot of detailed statistics of her weight. The graph showed that Lizzo had reduced her body mass index (BMI) by 10.5 and lost 16% of her body fat since starting her journey in January 2024.

Over the weekend, the Good As Hell singer shared a clip of herself talking about her “intentional” weight loss journey on TikTok. In the video, which was taken at the beginning of her journey, Lizzo talked about the labels she had been subjected to because of her weight.

She said she’d be “morbidly obese” on the BMI scale, and men on the internet would call her “big backed” even if her weight was lowered. However, the singer predicted that she could be “happy” after reaching her target weight, and it turned out to be true. “I am happy. I did it,” she confirmed in the follow-up TikTok clip.

In the last few months, Lizzo didn’t shy away from flaunting her body on various occasions. Earlier this month, she showed off her drastic weight loss in a clip posted on Instagram in which she donned a black bikini and shared her skincare routine.