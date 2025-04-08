BLACKPINK to kick off 2025 world tour at Goyang Stadium in July; know more about dates and pre-sale ticket details

BLACKPINK is gearing up to make history once again, officially announcing its 2025 WORLD TOUR with a powerful opening in Goyang, South Korea this July. The group will light up the stage at the Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium on July 5 and 6, 2025, marking the first time a K-pop girl group headlines solo concerts at this iconic venue. Fans were immediately hyped—until something strange happened.

BLACKPINK’s 2025 World Tour will kick off with two major shows at the Goyang Sports Complex. The first performance is set for Saturday, July 5 at 8 PM (KST), followed by a second show on Sunday, July 6 at 7 PM (KST). Fans hoping to catch the opening night should plan to arrive in Goyang by July 4, as tickets for the first show go on sale in May.

According to YG Entertainment, BLINK MEMBERSHIP holders will get early access to pre-sale tickets via Interpark from Thursday, May 8 from 8 PM to May 11, 11:59 PM (KST). General ticket sales will open to the public on May 15, 2025, at 8 PM (KST).

Following the Goyang launch, BLACKPINK’s tour will span over 10 cities across Asia, Europe, and North America, before wrapping up in Tokyo by January 2027. With a larger scale, elevated visuals, and BLACKPINK’s iconic stage energy, this tour is expected to surpass the success of its record-breaking ‘BORN PINK’ tour, which drew over 1.8 million fans worldwide.

But just as the buzz was building, things took a turn. On April 7, 2025, other details about the tour vanished from YG’s official website. Fans were left confused and concerned. Was it a simple case of website maintenance? A sudden update to tour logistics? Or is something bigger happening behind the scenes? With no official word from YG Entertainment, theories are flying—and BLINKs are stuck refreshing pages and watching timelines for clues. BLACKPINK is set to kick off their tour in Goyang, with stops in over 10 cities across Asia, Europe, and North America, before wrapping up in Tokyo, Japan by January 2027.

One thing's for sure: BLACKPINK doesn’t pull back unless something major is brewing. Stay locked in, BLINKs. The stage might be quiet right now, but the comeback? It’s still coming.

