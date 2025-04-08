General Hospital Spoilers: Will Ava Blackmail Ric and Can Lulu and Dante Survive the Fallout?

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, April 8, promise a dramatic day in Port Charles. Ava Jerome crafts a risky blackmail plan, Lulu Spencer and Dante Falconeri go head-to-head, and Olivia Quartermaine reveals a big surprise. As tensions rise, secrets threaten to explode—changing everything.

The action kicks off with Harrison Chase offering Brook Lynn Quartermaine some tough advice. With the secret of the firstborn adoption hanging over her, Chase warns Brook Lynn that if she wants to protect it, she needs to find a way to move past her own hurt.

Meanwhile, Olivia is thrilled to unveil a surprise she’s been planning, but the excitement won’t last long. Olivia will be forced into peacemaker mode when Dante and Lulu clash. Lulu’s trust issues surface, but she’s the one betraying Dante by hiding the truth about his secret son—adding another layer of tension to their already complicated relationship.

Elsewhere, Alexis Davis confides in Diane Miller, while Elizabeth Baldwin prepares for a hospital visit. Liz wants help getting to Ric Lansing’s room, but Ric will already be occupied—locked in a crucial meeting with Ava. After waking up, Ric initially wanted to call the police on Kristina Corinthos-Davis for causing the crash. However, Ava urges him to reconsider.

Ava pitches a dangerous idea: use Kristina’s guilt to their advantage. Though Ric hesitates at the thought of blackmail, Ava is persuasive, predicting they could secure all the money they need—and end any future custody battles over Avery Corinthos once and for all.

Meanwhile, Lucky Spencer deceives Elizabeth about what he knows and meets up with Kristina. As he probes Kristina’s plans, he wonders if she’s on the verge of confessing. Kristina already feels overwhelmed by guilt, but the looming threat of Ava’s blackmail scheme could push her over the edge.

General Hospital spoilers say the pressure is mounting for everyone involved. Will Ava and Ric’s risky blackmail plan succeed? Can Lulu and Dante find a way back to trust before it’s too late? Stay tuned for a day packed with emotional confrontations, high-stakes choices, and shocking twists.