Did Meghan Markle Steal Recipes for Netflix Show With Love, Meghan? Celebrity Chef Martha Stewart and Others Weigh In

Meghan Markle is widely known for her royal nature and now the Netflix series With Love, Meghan. However, it seems to be sort of plagiarism, as several celebrity chefs and TV kitchen queens have accused her of ripping their ideas. These names include Martha Stewart, Rachael Ray, Joanna Gaines, and more.

As per RadarOnline.com the abovementioned names are ready to roast Markle.

"They're appalled and saying that Meghan's got a lot of nerve," a source stated to the outlet.

For those unversed, Meghan Markle had cooked a one-pan pasta dish with cherry tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, arugula, and Parmesan cheese, in her first episode.

However, this was also when Markle failed to give credit to Stewart, even though her dish was very identical to what Martha Stewart had cooked. Following this, Martha Stewart pointed out the recipe on her website with an intriguing headline, “The original and the best!"

Sources who spoke to the outlet, also mentioned that Martha Stewart is "steaming mad" following Meghan Markle copying her dish.

"If Meghan had at least mentioned Martha and her recipe being the original, that would have gone a long way to making things right," the source mentioned.

Another such incident comes from Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand. Initially launched as American Riviera Orchard the same was later renamed to As Ever. This particular brand is being addressed as a rip-off of Joanna Gaines’ brand, Magnolia.

While Gaines had not taken the matter in public, insiders say that the lifestyle guru is broiling over the similarities. “Gaines is too polite to say anything publicly, but she's taken aback that so much of her playbook is being recreated, to put it kindly," the source added.

Many also alleged that Meghan Markle’s show had copied several segments of Pam Anderson’s show Pamela’s Cooking with Love that too shot for shot.

Among all the kitchen queens, it was only Gwyneth Paltrow, who showed her support towards the royal member.

