Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will JJ and Shawn Solve EJ’s Mystery and Can Tate Expose Doug?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, April 8, promise an episode packed with explosive drama. As JJ Deveraux and Shawn Brady dig deeper into EJ DiMera’s case, tensions flare between Tate Black and Doug Williams III. Meanwhile, Gabi Hernandez and Kristen DiMera’s feud reaches a boiling point, and Belle Black wrestles with a confession that could change everything.

First up, JJ and Shawn will team up in their quest for answers about EJ’s shooting. Although they’ll uncover some new pieces of the puzzle, the full picture remains elusive. Despite the roadblocks, JJ and Shawn won’t back down, determined to uncover the truth—even if it leads to unexpected places.

However, JJ’s growing fear that Gabi may be involved will add a personal twist to the investigation, threatening to create tension between them in the near future.

Elsewhere, sparks will fly as Gabi and Kristen face off. Both women had plenty of reasons to target EJ, and they won't hold back in hurling accusations during their fierce confrontation.

Meanwhile, Belle Black struggles with her lingering feelings for EJ. Confiding in her brother Brady Black, Belle realizes she’s still in love. Unable to stay away, Belle visits EJ in his coma and makes a heartfelt confession—one that Sami Brady is set to overhear later in the week, setting the stage for even more chaos.

Across town, Tate Black and Doug Williams III will have a heated clash of their own. After finding Doug in Holly Jonas’ room, Tate misinterprets the situation and unleashes his fury. Although Tate and Holly have broken up, his protective instincts kick in, leading him to accuse Doug of preying on Holly while she's vulnerable. Holly, however, will likely rush to Doug’s defense and clear up the misunderstanding.

Still, Tate remains convinced Doug is bad news and won’t hesitate to predict more trouble ahead if Holly doesn’t keep her distance.

Days of Our Lives spoilers say Tuesday’s episode will bring betrayals, mistaken accusations, and confessions that shake the core of relationships in Salem. Will JJ and Shawn find the real culprit before more damage is done? Can Tate convince Holly to see Doug through his eyes—or will his accusations backfire spectacularly? Stay tuned for all the jaw-dropping drama.