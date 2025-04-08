Resident Playbook: Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, TXT, and more to sing OSTs with a Hospital Playlist twist; find out

Resident Playbook is set to premiere on Netflix in a few days. The drama already generated a huge buzz due to its teaser clips and its connection with its parent drama, the popular Hospital Playlist. Heightening the anticipation for its release, the drama production team unveiled an ensemble line-up of OST singers for the spin-off medical drama on April 8. They released a poster and a trailer video showcasing the talented vocalists recording the OSTs. The singer line-upalso includes a big surprise.

The OST teaser features TXT, Stray Kids’ Lee Know, Seungmin, and I.N, along with IVE’s Yujin, EXO's Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.), aespa’s Winter, SEVENTEEN’s DK and (G)I-DLE’s Minnie. In the clip, the renowned K-pop singers are seen immersed in their respective song recording sessions in the studio with their headphones on. In addition to the prominent artists, some mysterious singers with concealed identities also made contributions to the OST formation. The poster of the line-up presented blurred images of the surprise artists.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to find out who they were. As per them, the two blurred images were those of the cast of Resident Playbook and Hospital Playlist. The four OB-GYN doctor buddies of the upcoming drama– Go Yoon Jung, Shin Shi Ah, Kang Yoo Seok and Han Ye Ji were speculated to be in the unclear picture featuring four people. The other blurred photo was speculated to be the cast of the parent drama, Hospital Playlist. Fans even found out the original picture that was made unclear to create mystery.

The picture included Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Jo Jung Suk, Jeon Mi Do and Kim Dae Myung dressed as rockstars. In Hospital Playlist, the characters formed a band and performed together to cope with the stresses of their demanding careers as medical professionals. Regarding the diverse set of OST singers for Resident Playbook, the production team remarked, “To match the narrative of the youth starting fresh, we composed the OST lineup exclusively with young idols," as per Xports News.