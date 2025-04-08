White Lotus All Stars: Will Mike White Bring Characters From All Seasons? Here's What We Know

After the finale of The White Lotus season 3, fans are curious if a special 'all-stars' season featuring past cast members is on the way. While nothing has been confirmed yet, creator Mike White recently shared that he would 'love to do that.' He didn’t give a timeline or confirm whether HBO is working on it just yet.

The White Lotus is known for switching locations and casts each season while keeping its signature mix of dark humor and murder mystery. So far, the only actors to return for multiple seasons are Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya (seasons 1 and 2), Natasha Rothwell as Belinda (seasons 1 and 3), and Jon Gries as Greg, who has appeared in all three.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, who played Saxon Ratliff in season 3, also commented on the possibility of an all-stars season. He said he heard rumors and even joked about gathering all the show’s 'douche guys' in one hotel, including his character, Jake Lacy’s Shane (season 1), and Theo James’ Cameron (season 2). According to him, Mike White once mentioned that idea on set, suggesting the concept is more than just a fan wish.

While the setting for season 4 hasn’t been confirmed, Mike hinted that he wants to try something different from the usual beach and resort vibe. However, he made it clear there’s still room for “more murders at the White Lotus hotels.” So far, the series has been filmed in Hawaii, Italy, and Thailand, and each season has featured a mix of veteran actors and rising stars.

For now, The White Lotus is coming back for season 4. HBO confirmed the news in January 2024. The show will have a new place and new characters. Creator Mike White said it won’t be near the ocean this time, unlike the previous three seasons. Some fans hope old characters return, but nothing is confirmed as of now.

