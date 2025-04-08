Box Office: Weekend actuals confirm A Minecraft Movie’s USD 313M global opening; becomes biggest ever for live-action video game adaptation

A Minecraft Movie continues to build box office dominance block by block as it delivers a massive USD 313 million global opening, cementing itself as the biggest worldwide debut ever for a live-action video game adaptation. Warner Bros.’ latest outing collected a staggering USD 163 million from its domestic three-day opening and USD 150.7 million from 74 international markets over five days.

The film, starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black, now holds the second-biggest global opening weekend for a video game movie, trailing only 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which capped at USD 377 million globally. In doing so, A Minecraft Movie also became the fifth PG-rated title to cross the USD 300 million mark during its launch weekend frame, joining the ranks of Moana 2, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Frozen 2, and Beauty and the Beast. The entries earned USD 389.3 million, USD 358.2 million, and USD 357 million, respectively, as mentioned earlier.

Its overseas performance exceeded projections by nearly USD 7 million, delivering strong results across key territories and propelling the film to the 36th biggest global opening of all time, narrowly outpacing Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’s USD 303.9 million debut.

Directed by Jared Hess, the fantasy adventure comedy, for those unversed, is based on the widely popular 2011 eponymous video game by Mojang Studios.

The story follows four misfits who get transported via a portal into a blocky realm where they forge an alliance with expert crafter Steve in a quest to save the pixelated world and find a safe way to return home. Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, Sebastian Hansen, and more round out the cast.

The film’s production journey spanned over a decade, beginning in 2014. After multiple changes in direction and screenwriting, the venture took off following Legendary Entertainment’s collaboration with WB in 2022, with filming taking place in New Zealand between early and mid-2024.

With visual effects by Sony Pictures Imageworks, Weta FX, and Digital Domain, and a score by Mark Mothersbaugh, the film premiered to mixed critical reviews on March 30 in London—only for audiences to defy those unbalanced reviews when it rolled out elsewhere in the world.

Having earned double its production cost in only its first weekend, A Minecraft Movie is a commercial success. It stands as the fourth highest-grossing film of 2025 with a long theatrical run ahead.

