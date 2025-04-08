BoA apologizes to Park Na Rae and reacts to 'immature' actions during live with Jun Hyun Moo; know what happened

BoA has come under fire following a controversial remark she made about comedian Park Na Rae during an informal live broadcast with Jun Hyun Moo. The incident, which took place on April 5 during a casual dinner and drinks session at Jun Hyun Moo’s home, has sparked a wave of criticism online, forcing the singer to issue a formal apology.

The live stream started off lighthearted, with the two celebrities chatting, drinking, and engaging with fans in real-time. However, things took an uncomfortable turn when a viewer asked Jun Hyun Moo about dating rumors involving Park Na Rae. Before he could answer, BoA abruptly interjected with a curt response, saying, "I don’t think so." Caught off guard, Jun Hyun Moo tried to clarify the situation, asking BoA if she thought Park Na Rae was too good for him. BoA responded bluntly, “No, you’re too good for her,” as quoted by AllKpop.

Her response instantly sparked backlash from viewers who felt she had made a disrespectful and unnecessary jab at Park Na Rae, especially in her absence. Many fans and netizens took to social media platforms to voice their disappointment in BoA, pointing out that her remarks were not only hurtful but also deeply unprofessional for someone with her level of experience and seniority in the entertainment industry.

In the wake of growing criticism, BoA took to Weverse on April 7 to issue a heartfelt apology. “I sincerely apologize to everyone who felt uncomfortable due to my careless words and behavior, and my immature conduct during the social media live broadcast on April 5," she wrote. “First, I want to say sorry to Park Na Rae for making inappropriate comments about her in her absence. I've personally apologized to her, and I truly appreciate her generous understanding.”

BoA also expressed remorse to her fans who have stood by her throughout her career. “To the fans who have supported and loved me for such a long time despite my shortcomings, I am deeply sorry for letting you down. I will take this incident as an opportunity to reflect on myself once again,” she continued. “Going forward, I will strive to be more mindful of the weight my words and actions carry, and show a more mature side of myself.” As of now, Park Na Rae has not made a public statement regarding the incident.

