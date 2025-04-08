The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Steffy’s Confession Stun Liam and Can Deacon Defeat Carter?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, April 8, tease a day packed with jaw-dropping revelations and fierce confrontations. As Steffy Forrester makes a stunning confession to Liam Spencer at the hospital, Deacon Sharpe and Carter Walton’s heated argument at Forrester Creations spirals into a full-blown fight.

After emergency surgery, Liam struggles to wake up but manages to squeeze Steffy’s hand, signaling a spark of recognition. Although still dazed and confused, Liam opens his eyes to find Steffy by his side—flooding her with overwhelming relief.

Advertisement

Liam’s memory is foggy, but Steffy steps in to fill the gaps. She explains how she found him just in time, saving his life when it mattered most. Dr. Grace Buckingham believes Liam owes Steffy everything, and once he hears the full story, Liam will be deeply moved and eternally grateful.

With head injuries, memory loss is always a risk. There’s even a chance Liam might mistakenly believe he’s still married to Steffy, setting the stage for even more drama ahead. Meanwhile, Steffy will need to update John “Finn” Finnegan about Liam’s condition as Finn and Dr. Buckingham prepare to discuss his case later this week.

Over at Forrester Creations, tensions boil over between Deacon and Carter. Furious over Carter’s betrayal of Hope Logan, Deacon confronts him in the design office. Accusations fly fast—and so do fists. Deacon’s martial arts skills come into play as he unleashes a fierce karate kick at Carter, escalating the clash into an all-out brawl. Carter fights back just as hard, making it clear this battle won’t end easily.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Hope Logan faces her own emotional crossroads. News of Liam’s ordeal could push her to reconsider her future and possibly reignite her fight for the man she still loves.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Tuesday’s episode will bring life-altering moments and intense showdowns. Will Liam’s brush with death rewrite his past with Steffy? Can Deacon and Carter settle their score—or will their feud spiral even further out of control? Stay tuned for all the thrilling twists ahead.