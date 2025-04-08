Prince William and Kate Middleton Sneak Off to SECRET Honeymoon Amid Cancer Treatments; Report

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton recently escaped royal life for a private trip to the Caribbean island of Mustique, where they reportedly enjoyed their second honeymoon. The visit came after a difficult period in their marriage, which was affected by Kate’s cancer battle and rumors of an affair involving William.

As reported by RadarOnline, according to locals, the couple stayed in a luxury USD 48,000-a-week villa and spent time drinking, dancing, and relaxing at Mustique’s famous Basil’s Bar and Cotton House hotel. Sources say William let loose, enjoying vodka cranberries and watching sports in his favorite bar booth, while Kate appeared healthy and cheerful.

Moreover, locals also described the couple as generous, kind, and respectful towards everyone. Staff shared that William kept his drink choices simple, even though the bar offered many tropical options. Kate, on the other hand, was seen shopping at a local grocery store.

The royal pair’s trip comes at a time of the island’s popular Mustique Blues Festival, where they reportedly danced in the early morning hours. A longtime waiter told the publication that both William and Kate were 'drinking and dancing all night' and seemed to be celebrating a fresh start in their relationship. They were said to be protected by a few security guards, but otherwise left alone thanks to the island’s strict no-paparazzi rule.

While the Duke and Duchess were enjoying the beach, music, and cocktails, Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton, took care of their children and also celebrated her 70th birthday.

Kate Middleton first announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. It was revealed that doctors had discovered it after her planned abdominal surgery in January. At first, the condition was thought to be non-cancerous, but post-surgery tests found cancer, and she began preventive chemotherapy.

