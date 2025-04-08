Rashmika Mandanna sends ‘big love’ to Allu Arjun on his birthday, wishes him ‘the best time ever’
Rashmika Mandanna joins the bandwagon with an adorable birthday wish for her *Pushpa 2* co-star Allu Arjun.
Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun nailed it with their perfect on-screen presence in Pushpa 2. However, beyond the lens, the duo happen to be quite the best of friends. And today, as the latter rings in his 43rd birthday, the Dear Comrade star dropped a candid wish for him.
Taking to her IG stories, Rashmika shared a picture with Allu Arjun from one of the promotional events for Pushpa 2. Along with it, she penned a sweet note, wishing the senior actor on his birthday.
Check out the post here:
She wrote, “@alluarjunonline It’s your birthdaaaaaay! It’s time to celebrateee!!! I hope you have a blast and You have the best time ever!! Happy birthday to you sir! Sending you big love!”
In other news, Allu Arjun was in for a big surprise as innumerable fans gathered outside his home to wish him on his birthday. The actor stepped out and greeted them warmly.
Watch the video here:
Meanwhile, his wife, Sneha Reddy, also shared a special video on her social media handle, wishing her dear husband on his birthday. The clip captured a heartwarming moment with their family of four.
Take a look at the glimpse here:
Sharing the video, she wrote, “Happy 43rd to the love of my life. Wishing you a year full of joy, peace, and most of all — health & strength. Forever grateful to walk through life with you by my side. Love you endlessly.”
