Wicked 3: Writer Hints at Possibility of Original Third Movie, Says ‘Yeah, a Little Bit’

Wicked co-writer Winnie Holzman recently revealed that early discussions have taken place about a possible third film in the franchise. This comes after the first Wicked movie became a major success, earning positive reviews and grossing 748 million dollars worldwide.

Holzman co-wrote the screenplays for both Wicked and its upcoming sequel, Wicked For Good, alongside Dana Fox. She also wrote the book for the Broadway musical, which both movies are based on. The second film, Wicked For Good, is set to be released on November 21, 2025 and will complete the story told in the original Broadway production.

As reported by ScreenRant during the red carpet at the New York City Tisch Gala, Holzman was asked if she had any ideas for expanding the Wicked storyline into a third movie. The writer confirmed that some early conversations have taken place but clarified that nothing official is currently in development.

“Sort of. A little bit. Yeah, a little bit. Nothing real,” she said.

The first and second Wicked movies follow the original Broadway musical, which was itself based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel. However, it is safe to say that any possible third film would not have musical source material to adapt from.

Maguire’s original novel and its follow-up books are much darker than the Broadway version and include characters who are not yet present in the movies, such as Elphaba’s son Liir and her granddaughter Rain. Thus, any expectations of the third movie would only need more time to set up.

It is notable that there are also prequels and spinoff novels in the book series, but they do not align with the story already told in the Broadway musical and its film adaptations. As a result, a third movie would likely require an original storyline developed specifically for the screen.

While the third movie continues to be in a state of limbo, it is clear that Wicked is a huge franchise on its own. We will be sure to update this section with more intel on the sequels as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

