Sikandar Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 10: Salman Khan's mass entertainer DWINDLES; remains dull in afternoon shows

Sikandar Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 10: Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Sikandar marks Salman Khan's theatrical comeback as a lead after two years. Despite his superstardom, the latest actioner hasn't been able to score as well as expected. The mass action drama has been dwindling each day with no growth in business. Sikandar remains dull in afternoon shows.

Sikandar Remains Dull During Mid-Day On Day 10

Mid-day trends suggest that Sikandar has performed on a dull note on the 10th day at the box office. The occupancy in afternoon shows remains on low level across India. Salman Khan starrer is expected to earn in the range around Rs 1 crore on second Tuesday. The cume net business of the mass action entertainer currently stands at Rs 95 crore in 9 days.

Meanwhile, the tickets for Sikandar are being sold at subsidised rates of Rs 99 in big national chains. While collections will be more or less as discussed, footfalls will be higher on Tuesday.

Sikandar Struggles To Cross Rs 100 Crore But Refuses To Give Up

Sikandar should have crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in its opening weekend, considering Salman Khan's superstardom. Also featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Sathyaraj, the action drama failed to enter this coveted club in the first week, followed by the second weekend as well. Despite its struggling run, Sikandar has refused to give up. Nonetheless, it is already heading towards the finish line.

Sikandar should achieve this feat during its second week in order to enter the list of Salman Khan's highest grossers of Rs 100 club. Whenever that happens, it will be the first milestone of AR Murugadoss' directorial venture at the Indian box office.

Sikandar is A.R. Murugadoss' comeback film in Bollywood after nine years. The Tamil filmmaker last helmed Akira in 2016. His other Bollywood movies are Ghajini and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty.

Sikandar In Cinemas

Sikandar is running in theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

