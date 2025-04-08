Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Sharon and Phyllis Get Justice and Can Ashley Save Traci?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, April 8, reveal a tense day ahead in Genoa City. Sharon Newman and Phyllis Summers unite in their quest for justice, while Traci Abbott sends out a desperate SOS. Meanwhile, Ashley Abbott’s return home could change everything as sinister secrets come to light.

Phyllis and Sharon remain locked in discussion over Chance Chancellor’s latest discovery about their kidnapper. The device that triggered the gas release was purchased through an account linked to a psychiatric clinic in Paris—an unsettling clue. Nick Newman picks up on Chance’s odd reaction when Alan Laurent’s name is mentioned, suspecting there’s more to the story than Chance is letting on.

Although Sharon and Phyllis aren’t entirely convinced Alan is guilty, they’re determined to ensure whoever orchestrated their ordeal faces consequences. Phyllis even suggests postponing their London trip, and Sharon seems ready to agree as the investigation heats up. Their bond will only strengthen throughout the week as they double down on exposing the truth.

Elsewhere, Ashley Abbott returns to Genoa City and is quickly swept into the chaos. Jack Abbott takes her to the jazz lounge, where he shares all the alarming evidence about Alan and Martin Laurent. Jack’s questions leave Ashley shaken, especially as hints grow stronger that Martin—the possibly dangerous twin—might have survived.

Meanwhile, Traci manages to send out a desperate SOS after “Alan” reappears at her suite, fresh from Paris. Jack is immediately alarmed, and Ashley soon joins him in fearing for Traci’s safety. After some persuasion, Ashley agrees that Martin could be a real threat, and the family scrambles to protect Traci before it’s too late.

The Young and the Restless spoilers warn that Traci’s dreams of a bright future with “Alan” are about to come crashing down. As Sharon, Phyllis, Jack, and Ashley race against time, will they uncover the full truth before it's too late? Stay tuned for a week packed with tension, alliances, and stunning revelations.