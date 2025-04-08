The Amateur EXCLUSIVE: Rami Malek Reveals Why His Character is 'Underestimated' and How He Seeks Justice in Highly Anticipated Release
Rami Malek opens up exclusively to Pinkvilla about his intense role in The Amateur and what makes this character unlike any he’s played before.
Rami Malek is all set to lead The Amateur, a new spy thriller releasing in Indian theatres on April 10, one day before its global release.
Directed by James Hawes, the film blends an intense CIA mission with a personal story of loss and revenge. Rami Malek plays Charles Heller, a CIA cryptographer whose wife is killed in a London terrorist attack.
When the agency refuses to act, Heller decides to go after the attackers himself. The film promises a gripping mix of action, emotion, and suspense.
Charles Heller isn’t a field agent, he works behind a desk. But his personal loss changes everything. His journey is not just physical, but emotional and mental. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Malek says, “Heller’s transformation is not just physical; it is deeply emotional.”
The character begins to struggle with more than just grief. He questions justice and starts to lose sight of the difference between seeking justice and seeking revenge. As Malek states, “He starts to grapple with grief and justice, anger, and his quest for justice starts to blur with a desire for revenge.”
This emotional shift makes the character unpredictable. Though he doesn’t have typical combat skills, he finds other ways to be dangerous. Malek adds: “His behavior becomes artful because he’s underestimated. He can’t pull the trigger, but he can do other things that are astounding.”
The Amateur features a solid cast alongside Rami Malek. Rachel Brosnahan, Laurence Fishburne, Caitríona Balfe, and Holt McCallany all play important roles in the film.
The screenplay is adapted from a 1981 novel by Robert Littell, but the story has been updated to reflect today’s global conflicts. Writers Ken Nolan and Gary Spinelli aim to give the film modern relevance while keeping its emotional core strong.
ALSO READ: Thunderbolts Trailer: Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour and Others Unite to Face Inevitable Threat in Action-Packed First Look