Days of Our Lives April 7 Episode Recap: EJ's Shooting Shocks Salem as Secrets Keep Brewing

Days of Our Lives' latest episode recap captured brewing secrets and rising tensions. EJ's shooting shook Salem.

At the Brady Pub, Philip informed Kate that Alex would not reveal the letter's secret. Kate was more concerned with a news report that EJ had been shot.

Kate assured Philip that she had nothing to do with it, despite her evident hatred for EJ. As soon as he was gone, Kate suspiciously held a gun in her purse and grumbled that EJ deserved what happened to him.

Philip took advantage of the DiMera bedlam and sped off to inform Xander. Xander could not wait to take advantage of EJ's fall in his schemes against DiMera Enterprises.

Downstairs at the Kirakis mansion, Xander spoke to Sarah about Alex's betrayal. Sarah, clearly agitated, admitted she had known of Philip and Stephanie's secret. Xander forgave her, but Sarah appeared guilty, hinting there was more she had not revealed.

Upstairs, Stephanie awoke from a nightmare regarding Alex and Sarah in bed together. She attributed it to stress from the constant deception. Afterwards, she cautioned Sarah that Alex could still disclose the truth to Xander.

At the Kiriakis mansion, Alex, Philip, and Xander brainstormed their next steps. Philip revealed to them the article regarding EJ. Xander described the shooting as a "silver bullet" to break up DiMera domination. Alex was uneasy celebrating EJ's ailment but remained silent with his reservations. He consented to go on, though deeply troubled.

Meanwhile, Tate received the news of the shooting from Sophia. He learned that EJ was in critical condition; he was in a coma, not dead. Tate became anxious for Rachel, who resides at the mansion, and inquired about Holly. Sophia reported that Doug had spoken about Holly's problems with Tate, suggesting the reason why the two had broken up.

Holly, who had hidden Doug in her bedroom, was shaken by the news about EJ. As she departed to bring Doug breakfast, Tate came and entered her bedroom unannounced on a barely clothed Doug.

As secrets pile up and allegiances change, Salem prepares for further repercussions.

