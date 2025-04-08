Post Malone’s Dating History: From Past Relationships to His New Romance with Cristy Lee After Fiancé Split

Post Malone was recently spotted in Paris with his new rumored girlfriend Christy Lee. The rapper was seen spending time with this new girl in his life on a romantic walk having hand in hand.

Reports suggest that the pair even shared a kiss after they visited several designer stores. As per PEOPLE, Post Malone and Christy Lee were seen looking cozy, wearing coordinating light brown suede jackets as they walked in the city of love.

Advertisement

The latest outing of the new couple comes after the Rockstar artist and Christy Lee were spotted on a dinner date at the high-end steakhouse Beefbar, on April 4. They were first spotted in March this year. This was in a fan-captured video at the bar, as per TMZ.

However, all of this simply points towards speculations about Post Malone ending his engagement. For those who do not know, Malone had welcomed a daughter with his former fiancée in 2022. However, the young one’s name and birth date have been kept private.

Talking about the singer’s relationship it was Ashlen Diaz, with whom Post Malone first made it all public. The two dated each other for three years and called off the bond in November 2018. Sources say that it was a mutual decision, with Post Malone working on his album and being busy.

ALSO READ: Post Malone's Weight Loss: How Shedding 55 lbs Impacted His Career And Life

Post this, the I Had Some Help rapper was rumored to be romantically involved with the South Korean artist MLMA. It was after the artist had posted a now-deleted Instagram post and a TikTok in 2021, where she even called Post Malone “cute” in her caption.

Advertisement

Post Malone then dated the mystery girl, who later on even became his fiancée and the mother of his daughter.

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," he told PEOPLE in May 2022.

He became a father and also got engaged during the big transitional period in his music career.

ALSO READ: Post Malone Further Fuels Rumors of Split From His Fiancee Amid Dating Speculation With Christy Lee; Details Inside