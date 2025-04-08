What Does Benny Blanco Think About Being Confused with Bad Bunny? Singer Reacts to Oscars Goof-up

Benny Blanco doesn’t mind being confused with Bad Bunny. During his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday, April 7, the music producer addressed the Oscars moment where the Academy mistakenly labeled him as a Puerto Rican artist.

Last month, a post on the Academy’s official X account shared a photo of Blanco and his fiancée, Selena Gomez, at the 2025 Oscars. However, the caption wrongly identified Blanco as Bad Bunny. Though the post was quickly corrected, screenshots of the mistake were shared widely by fans.

When Hudson asked Blanco about the mix-up, he laughed it off. “I like that,” he said. “What do you mean? He’s so hot! I’ll take it. I’ll take it. What do you mean?”

As a picture of Bad Bunny flashed on the screen, Blanco continued to praise the star. “Look at how pretty he is, are you kidding?” Blanco said, smiling. “Yeah, I’m Bad Bunny now.”

The lighthearted reaction from Benny Blanco shows he took the Oscars moment in stride and even saw it as a compliment. Fans online also had fun with the comparison, noting the Academy’s quick correction.

Blanco’s appearance on the show came just weeks after the release of his collaborative album with Selena Gomez titled I Said I Love You First, which dropped on March 21. The couple opened up about the project during a recent episode of Spotify’s Countdown To series.

Gomez shared that working with Blanco felt personal and described him as her personal journal. Blanco mentioned that she would often say something meaningful, and he would quietly note it down on his phone, thinking it would make a great song lyric.

Gomez responded with a laugh, saying that she was very much herself and could sit and talk without it bothering her, if that’s what he was asking.

The couple, who got engaged in December 2024, told Rolling Stone in March that they weren’t in a rush to plan their wedding. Blanco joked that Gomez had probably planned a new wedding in her head every day, adding that they were the kind of people who preferred to take things one day at a time.

Gomez shared that their main focus was on music, saying it was a special time for them to pour their hearts into the album and truly express their feelings through it.

