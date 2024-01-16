Young Royals Season 3: Cast, release date, trailer, potential plot & more

Netflix officially confirmed that the beloved queer drama Young Royals which chronicles the tumultuous love story between the Swedish Prince Wilhelm and his fellow boarding school student Simon Eriksson will be returning for a third and final season to the platform. Fans have been going crazy ever since the announcement dropped and we don’t blame them. Here is all we know about the upcoming series.

Young Royals Season 3 Confirmation and Release Date

Young Royals first dropped on Netflix in 2021, and was quickly followed by season 2 which came out in 2022. After the release of the second season, the fans were eagerly waiting for a confirmation of the third season. Thankfully, they did not have to wait for too long, as in December of 2022, Netflix announced that beloved Simon and Wilhelm will be back with a third and final season.

Even with the good news, there were no confirmations about the release date until the end of 2023. In December of last year, Netflix finally announced that Young Royals season 3 will air in March of 2024. But as of yet, there has not been an announcement about the exact date of release.

About two months ago, Netflix released a first look video of the series where we got to see Wilhelm and Simon on screen together. On 10th January Netflix posted a first look of the third season on the official X (formerly Twitter) account, where we got to see some cute moments with the leads. The fans have been going crazy about WilMon ever since.

Young Royals Season 3 Cast and Plot

Of course the beloved main cast of the series will be back in the third season. We will get to see the incredible chemistry between Omar Rudberg’s Simon and Edvin Ryding’s Wilhelm. Malte Gårdinger will reprise his complicated role of August Horn of Årnäs. Frida Argento’s Sara Eriksson, Nikita Uggla’s Felice Ehrencrona, Pernilla August as Queen Kristina, and Magnus Roosmann as Duke Ludvig will also be reprising their roles.

In the first season, Wilhelm and Simon struggled with their newfound love and Simon decided to leave Wilhelm because he did not want to be the Prince’s secret. He even tried to date someone else to forget him, but in the end, was not able to. In the second season, things took a nosedive with a leaked sex-tape, but in the end, Simon was ready to be Wilhelm’s secret lover. But then the Prince chose to tell the world that it was him in the sex-tape with Simon, which means he came clean not only about his identity but also his love for Simon. Choosing love over his duty.

We are not sure where season 3 will take the story. However, it will probably include the repercussions of Wilhelm’s actions from the last season. It will be interesting to see how the two young boys and their friends deal with the aftermath of such a big secret being out in the open, especially with Wilhelm now being in line to become the next heir to the throne. One of the other subplots that the third season will also explore is Sara’s implication of August being the one to release the sex tape, which might also mean legal consequences, depending on what the royal family chooses to do with the information.

