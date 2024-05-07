'Finally A Man Serving': Internet Reacts As Lil Nas X Graces Met Gala 2024 Wearing Outfit Embellished With 50,000 Swarovski Crystals

Lil Nas X is no stranger to making outstanding fashion statements besides begetting great music. This year, he stepped out onto the green carpet donning a fascinating piece by Raul Lopez of Luar.

Lil Nas X wears 50,000 Swarovski Crystals at the Met Gala 2024

The J-Christ rapper is famous for uplifting men's fashion beyond suits and ties. At the Met Gala 2024, he dazzled in blonde hair and a suit but there's a catch. His crystal-studded tank top is stashed with no less than 50,000 Swarovski crystals and over 2000 buttons cling to Lil Nas' body making the outfit feel like a second skin. The inspiration behind the outfit is to invoke dormant fabrics in adherence to this year's theme of reawakening the beauty of fashion.

An ornate network of a petal-like sash along with asymmetrical panels of silver sequined fabric and the buttoned geometrical lines added curves and dimensions to the white suit. Additionally, he chose to be bejeweled in David Yurman's accessories while sporting long transparent nails crowned with glittery designs.

Fans react to Lil Nas X slaying his look at the biggest night of fashion

The Internet has exploded with reactions from fans as the Montero singer stunned in his special white suit. Some fans said, "Finally a man serving," referring to the dominance of greater artistry in women's fashion at the gala compared to men's fashion.

Finally a man serving pic.twitter.com/uhKekGho7w — jasper (@jestrn) May 6, 2024

However, other fans retorted saying Lil Nas X has always been serving looks like the icon he is. One fan said on X, "Every man can leave now he won" while others repeatedly focused on how "he ate" the beautiful work of art he is clad in.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X has attended the Met Gala multiple times previously. One of his looks most remembered by the Internet is his unique interpretation of Karl Lagerfeld’s cat at the 2023 Met Gala where he almost twinned with Doja Cat and Jared Leto.

Fans overall consider his Met Gala 2024 to serve better than the preceding year's silver cat outfit.

