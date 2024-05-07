Met Gala 2024: Karol G Wins Over The Internet Dressed As An Elf For The Garden Of Time

Carol G has made it clear that she is not going to stop when it comes to adding milestones in her career, may that be in the music or the fashion world. The singer’s career achievements are proving to be significant.

Carol G's Met Gala outfit stunned everyone as she made her debut at the Met Gala. She looked flawless as she carried a graceful demeanor while posing for the cameras. Carol dressed as a glamorous elf. Read ahead to learn more about her outfit.

Carol G’s outfit during Met Gala 2024

As per Vogue, the Colombian hitmaker wore an outfit by Marc Jacobs. She donned a nude corset gown decorated with crystals. The gown had full sleeves attached with gloves.

With her blond hair kept loose, she added a crystal-studded headband. She bejeweled her elf ears that complemented her outfit.

Karol G is an elf on the red carpet at the 2024 #MetGala



📸 Getty pic.twitter.com/rcJNc4RmlK — Spur Play (@spurplay) May 6, 2024

As per Remezcla, the Bichota singer told Vogue, "I think this was the perfect opportunity for me to express how I love fairies and dreamy vibes and fantasies." She added, "This was the world that I wanted to go to with Marc Jacobs who is the designer of this dress."

Carol G makes her grand entry to the MET

As per the outlet, the hitmaker was seen leaving her hotel under a fully covered umbrella with a nude-colored fabric that was similar to her outfit’s color.

jajjaja como Karol sacaba la manita pa saludar 🤣😂



KAROL G AT MET GALA

KAROL G EN LA MET GALA pic.twitter.com/jpqswF8n9n — RMAYTEB 🤍 (@RMAYTEB_) May 6, 2024

It was a very successful attempt by Carol G to surprise her fans with her grand look. Many fans are currently comparing her to a famous character from The Lord Of The Rings series. Her overall look has won the hearts of netizens.

An X user opened up about Carol G’s look and wrote, “Karol G is the only person that did a nude and crystal dress that was fun. She added an Garden Elf take to it.” Another X user simply expressed, “we need karol g in a elf movie #MetGala #KarolG.”

And, it seems like the songstress will surely continue hitting milestones as her fanbase will always support her in every step.

