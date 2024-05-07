Star Movie: Runtime, censor certification, plot, and more; Everything you want to know about Kavin starrer

After the gut-wrenching Dada in 2023, Kavin is back with yet another emotional tale in the form of Star. A film about a promising actor trying to make it big in the film industry, Star features Kavin in the titular role and is all set to release on May 10.

The makers unveiled the trailer last week in which we saw glimpses of Kavin’s grueling journey filled with literal blood, sweat, and tears. Now, with only three days left to go for the film’s theatrical release, the censor certification of Star has been released. Star has been censored with the ‘Universal (U)’ tag, indicating that all ages can watch the film. The runtime of Star is 158 minutes or 2 hours and 38 minutes.

Star movie runtime and censor certificate

Check out the trailer for Star

The storyline of Kavin’s Star

As mentioned earlier, Star follows the story of a youngster, Kalai, and his aspirations of becoming a ‘Star’ in the Tamil Film Industry. The film attempts to connect to a side of the audience that has somewhere at some time, dreamt of becoming an actor or a star. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Born in a lower-middle-class family, will Kalai overcome all his struggles to emerge as a Star? This forms the basic crux of the film.

In many interviews, Kavin has stated that although the film isn’t about one particular actor, it is an amalgamation of the journeys of various stars. He also revealed that some of the scenes in the film happened to Thalapathy Vijay during his struggling days.

More about Star

The man behind the vision of Star is writer-director Elan, who previously directed Pyaar Prema Kaadhal. Actor Harish Kalyan was initially supposed to play Kavin’s role in Star and the first-look posters were released too, however, the project later went to Kavin.

Apart from Kavin, the film also stars veteran actor Lal, Aaditi Pohankar, Preity Mukhundhan, and Geetha Kailasam in supporting roles. B.V.S.N. Prasad and Sreenidhi Sagar have produced the film under the Sri Venkateshwara Cine Chitra and Rise East Entertainment production banners.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has scored the music for the film, which has already received widespread love and applause from fans even before the film’s release. Ezhil Arasu K. has shot the film and Pradeep E. Ragav has edited it.

ALSO READ: Did you know Thalapathy Vijay’s real-life experience inspired a scene in Kavin's upcoming film Star?