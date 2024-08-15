Zurich Film Festival 2024 Gala Lineup Revealed with Ralph Fiennes, Peter Sarsgaard, Pamela Anderson, and More

The Zurich Film Festival has unveiled its Gala section lineup, featuring prominent stars and directors.

Notable among the films is Conclave, directed by Edward Berger, known for the Oscar-winning All Quiet on the Western Front. This thriller stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, and John Lithgow.

The film follows Cardinal Lawrence, who is tasked with leading the search for a new Pope after the previous one’s death. As he navigates the political scheming among the cardinals, he uncovers a secret the late Pope had kept hidden.

Another film in the lineup is September 5, directed by Tim Fehlbaum and starring Peter Sarsgaard. Set during the 1972 Munich Olympics, it focuses on the terrorist attack that took 11 members of the Israeli delegation hostage, exploring the moral dilemmas faced by a young producer, Geoff, as he reports live on the situation.

Blitz, directed by Oscar-winning Steve McQueen and starring Saoirse Ronan, follows a 9-year-old boy named George during World War II in London. George’s journey takes him from the city to the English countryside and back as he tries to reunite with his mother and grandfather while facing immense danger.

In The Last Showgirl, directed by Gia Coppola, Pamela Anderson and Jamie Lee Curtis star in a drama about Shelly, a seasoned showgirl who must figure out her future after her show unexpectedly closes. The film explores Shelly’s struggles as she tries to reconnect with her daughter and plan her next steps.

Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain also makes the list, featuring Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin as mismatched cousins who travel to Poland to learn about their grandmother’s past. Their journey forces them to confront their own family history and relationships.

Other notable films include Anora, directed by Sean Baker, about a young sex worker who marries an oligarch’s son, and William Tell, directed by Nick Hamm, which tells the story of a hunter leading a rebellion against a tyrannical Austrian king in the 14th century.

The festival will also host world premieres of films such as Landesverräter and Der Spitzname, as well as international premieres of Soy Nevenka and Thelma, promising a diverse selection of stories and genres.

