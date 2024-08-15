John Cena Says He’s 'Glad' Awkwafina Chose Him to Co-Star in Jackpot; Details Here

John Cena and Awkwafina are injecting some fresh, new energy into the classic action-comedy genre, and fans are already buzzing with excitement. With Paul Feig steering the ship through a gritty, dystopian landscape where greed and lawlessness rule the day, it's no surprise that the pairing of Cena and Awkwafina is generating such anticipation.

During the movie's Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday, August 13, John Cena was not able to stop raving about Awkwafina. The actor, having made a rather seamless transition from WWE superstar to Hollywood heavyweight, showered his co-star with praise in an exclusive chat with PEOPLE. "I'm so glad that she chose me to be in this picture with her and that it all worked out," Cena said with genuine appreciation. "She's a fantastic talent," Cena shared with PEOPLE.

Reportedly, Cena’s admiration for Awkwafina extends beyond her renowned comedic talent. He noted that he dislikes confining actors to a single category, believing that everyone is capable of much more. He expressed his enthusiasm for Awkwafina’s role in the film, highlighting her impressive transition into action sequences.

Interestingly, according to PEOPLE, Awkwafina was equally enthusiastic in her praise for Cena, emphasizing his experience and focus on safety as key factors that made him an ideal scene partner. She expressed her admiration, noting, “I loved everything about it. He’s such a cool guy.” Awkwafina further highlighted Cena’s intelligence and described him as a perfect match for an action film due to his strong commitment to safety.

According to PEOPLE, Awkwafina also reflected on the film’s distinctive setting and narrative at the premiere. She found the dystopian 2030 Hollywood backdrop particularly engaging, noting that it portrays a world where greed is intensified and lawlessness is more pronounced, adding significant depth to the story. Known for her sharp wit and style, Awkwafina admitted that stepping into an action-packed role pushed her beyond her usual comfort zone. “I did more than I thought I was going to,” she revealed.

With its intriguing premise and the undeniable chemistry between its leads, Jackpot! is set to be a must-watch. The film will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting Thursday, August 15, and it's clear from the excitement surrounding its premiere that this is one movie you won’t want to miss.

