Hometown Cha Cha Cha’s Kim Seon Ho to make special appearance in Park Bo Gum and IU’s upcoming drama? Find Out

On July 27th, an official from Salt Entertainment told a South Korean news source that "Kim Seon Ho has gotten a proposal to make a special appearance in Netflix's new show 'Thank You For Your Hard Work' He is checking on it positively." 'Thank You For Your Hard Work' is a show that unfurls the experience-filled existence of Ae Soon Yi, a 'defiant young lady' brought into the world in Jeju during the 1950s, and Gwan Shik, a 'resilient man'.

IU, Park Bo Gum, Kim Seon Ho starrer Thank You For Your Hard Work:

IU, Park Bo Gum, and Oh Jung Se will feature in the show. It is important whether Kim Seon Ho, who has been dynamic in the show 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha' and the film 'The Childe', will meet IU and Park Bo Gum and match up to their acting skills. In the interim, 'Thank You For Your Hard Work' is currently being filmed.

Kim Seon Ho’s activities:

On July 19th, Salt Entertainment said, "Kim Seon Ho is proceeding the '2023 KIM SEON HO ASIA TOUR' by visiting Manila, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Taipei, and Jakarta, beginning with Seoul, as a trade-off for the interest and support from fans." Kim Seon Ho spoke with around 4,000 fans through the '2022 Kim Seon Ho Fan Meeting - One, Two, Three, Smile' held at Sejong College in December last year. Then, at that point, in January, he met with around 8,000 fans through the '2023 Kim Seon Ho ASIAN TOUR in MANILA' held at the SM Shopping center. Consequently, he gained wonderful experiences with a total of 36,000 fans, incorporating 10,000 in Bangkok and 7,000 in Jakarta in February. As it was his first solo Asian visit, Kim Seon Ho attempted to speak with fans in many languages. He lived it up through different ways, for example, reenacting scenes from dramas he had appeared in with fans, singing his own fan song 'The Reason It's You', and playing games with fans. He likewise actually saw off his fans after the show.

