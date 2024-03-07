Kim Seon Ho, Cha Seung Won and others are operatives with opposing motives in action drama The Tyrant; Sneak Peek

The makers of the highly anticipated action drama The Tyrant have provided audiences with an intriguing glimpse into the characters brought to life by Cha Seung Won, Kim Seon Ho, Kim Kang Woo, and Jo Yoon Soo. The new stills from the drama offer an enticing peek into the roles these talented actors will be portraying, building excitement and anticipation among viewers.

New stills of The Tyrant

In The Tyrant, Cha Seung Won will portray the character of Im Sang, a former agent entrusted with eradicating the forces associated with the Tyrant Program. In a newly released still, he is depicted holding a gun, his expression fraught with fear, raising anticipation as to the circumstances that led to such a reaction.

Kim Seon Ho is set to captivate audiences with his mysterious allure as Director Choi, a shadowy figure with ties to a government agency but operating covertly as the brains behind the Tyrant Program. In a recently unveiled still, he can be seen engaging in conversation with someone in evident distress, yet Choi maintains a smug look on his face, leaving fans intrigued about the depth of his character.

Kim Kang Woo injects a sense of suspense into the narrative as Paul, a member of an overseas intelligence agency hell-bent on eradicating the last remaining sample of the Tyrant Program. In the still, he wears a stern and angry expression, his gaze fixed ahead as if engaged in a tense conversation, hinting at the high stakes of his mission.

Completing the ensemble is newcomer actress Jo Yoon Soo, embodying the role of Ja Kyung, the adept engineer entrusted with the daring mission of stealing the final sample from the Tyrant Program. In the unveiled still, she exudes determination, her gaze steady as she clutches a gun, leaving fans intrigued about the depths of her character and the challenges she will face.

More about action drama The Tyrant

The Tyrant is a gripping action drama that kicks off when the last sample from the Tyrant Program vanishes due to a delivery mishap. This sparks a series of pursuits, with individuals driven by diverse motives all fighting and competing with each other to secure the sample.

Directed by Park Hoon Jung, renowned for acclaimed works such as the New World and The Witch movie series, The Tyrant initially commenced filming with plans for a feature film adaptation. However, as production advanced, the decision was made to transform it into a four-part series format. This shift allowed for a comprehensive exploration of the riveting narrative, multifaceted characters, and dynamic storytelling. Disney+’s original series, The Tyrant, is set to premiere in the second half of 2024 for fans to enjoy.

