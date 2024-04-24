Can This Be Translated starring Kim Seon Ho-Go Yoon Jung and written by Hong Sisters, confirms OTT release

Can This Love Be Translated is a much-awaited drama that stars Kim Seon Ho and Go Yoon Jung. Anticipation among the audience is high as the star cast comes together for this project. Hong Sisters, who are known for writing hit dramas like Hotel Del Luna, Alchemy of Souls, Master's Sun, and many more, have penned down the project.

The drama will be streaming on OTT after its release. Here are the details.

Can This Love Be Translated to stream on OTT

On April 24, it was announced that Can This Love Be Translated will be streaming on Netflix. The drama, written by the Hong Sisters, tells the story of two people with very different love languages, which leads to misunderstandings and frustrations. The drama is expected to be released in 2025. Kim Seon Ho will be taking on the role of a polyglot interpreter and Go Yoon Jung will be appearing as a successful actress.

More about Kim Seon Ho and Go Yoon Jung

Kim Seon Ho started out as a theatre actor back in 2009 and made his television debut in 2017 with the KBS dramas Strongest Deliveryman and Good Manager. He impressed the audience with his hit roles in 100 Days My Prince, Welcome to Waikiki 2, and the reality show 2 Days and 1 Night. Start-Up put him on the global front. He shot to fame because of his role in Hometown Cha Cha Cha, as the audience adored his character and his chemistry with Shin Min A.

Go Yoon Jung made her debut in 2019 with the drama He is Psychometric. She also took on the main role in the 2022 film Hunt, marking her first appearance on the big screen. She is known for her roles in the Sweet Home series, Alchemy of Souls, Moving, and more. She will be leading the upcoming drama Resident Playbook which is a spin-off of Hospital Playlist.

